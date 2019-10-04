All is not fair in love and war.

Just ask talk show host Wendy Williams. A judge ordered her to pay $250,000 to help her cheating estranged husband, Kevin Hunter, “secure new living arrangements,” according to court documents, Page Six reports.

—How this Black woman cannabis entrepreneur is breaking down barriers in Michigan—

The 55-year-old hot topics diva is coughing up loot to help Hunter get situated somewhere else and move out of their marital home in Livingston, N.J. after she filed for divorce earlier this year. As previously reported, Hunter hasn’t been exactly living there anyway and is shacking up with his mistress Sharina Hudson and their new baby.

The home went up for sale this summer while Williams has been living her best life in a high-end Manhattan apartment, jet-setting around the globe and dating.

During the “Hot Topics” segment on The Wendy Williams Show on Wednesday, Williams shaded Hunter’s mistress saying that she is “miserable” with her newborn baby.

“Life is not what you think it is behind the scenes, trust me. Homegirl is miserable,” Williams said before folding her arms like she was rocking a baby. “That’s what you get!”

She then joked about poking holes in condoms and how that has “backfired” on her.

“I used to say this as a joke on ‘Hot Topics:’ poke a hole in the condom and get pregnant, but that backfired on me, didn’t it?” Williams joked, according to Page Six. “Turnabout’s a fair game, I’m a fair game player and a straight shooter, too. Pow, pow!”

—Tracee Ellis Ross dishes about Hollywood snubs during ‘Girlfriends’ days—

Williams seems to be tired of her ex. She fired Hunter as her manager and EP on the show following their divorce announcement, and as noted by aol.com his name was wiped from the credits last year. At the time, only Williams’ name remained, leaving just “Wendy Williams” as executive producer.

Hunter and Williams were married for over 20 years, and she kicked him to the curb after he fathered a child earlier this year with a woman he had reportedly been cheating on Williams with for years.

TheGrio previously reported, The Wendy Williams Show has been renewed for two more seasons by Fox Television Stations.

“Attention, Wendy staff and crew and everybody gather around,” Williams said on the Season 11 premiere, “and you on TV and you here. ‘The Wendy Show’ has been renewed through 2022. I love you!”