Outspoken ESPN host Stephen A. Smith’s comments were cut short when he started to give his take of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict on Tuesday’s “First Take”.

The NBA is dealing with a barrage of criticism after Houston Rockets general manager Daryl Morey caused outrage for throwing support behind Hong Kong in reference to the skirmish happening in an ongoing series of anti-government demonstrations.

ESPN clearly wants its hosts to steer clear of political commentary and when Smith started to air his views, co-host Molly Qerim cut to commercial.

“Before we close,” Smith said, “I would remind you that, throughout this world, one of the things that exists is the Israeli-Palestinian conflict. I don’t see folks outside of the Jewish community talking about that too often.”

“Let’s take a commercial break,” Qerim interjected. She added, “sometimes obviously our moral compass trumps business interests.”

Network president Jimmy Pitaro reportedly sent a memo out forbidding discussion about the Chinese conflict. The NBA and ESPN have financially invested billions in a broadcasting agreement and will that much money on the line, speaking against China have caused more financial problems, The NY Post reports.

Morey apologized and had deleted his tweet saying: “I was merely voicing one thought, based on one interpretation, of one complicated event. I have had a lot of opportunity since that tweet to hear and consider other perspectives.”

“2/ I have always appreciated the significant support our Chinese fans and sponsors have provided and I would hope that those who are upset will know that offending or misunderstanding them was not my intention. My tweets are my own and in no way represent the Rockets or the NBA.”

