A teacher at Drexel Hill Middle School in Pennsylvania has been placed on administrative leave after a video surfaced showing her involved in a racially explosive altercation with a parent in the parking lot of the school.

The teacher has not been identified, but in the viral Facebook video she can be heard hurling a racial slur and detailing the parent is on “welfare … because you’re black.”

The Philly Voice details video was posted by Rasheed Noel and was sparked after the teacher hit his car during the busy morning arrival of students in the parking lot of the school.

“Shut the f*** up,” the teacher says. “Go back to your welfare, your section 8 house.”

Near the end of the video, the teacher can be heard calling Noel the n-word.

“She hits my car and acts like this on school property in front of students and staff. After meeting with the superintendent of Upper Darby school district and his staff, I’m here to say they absolutely care about their community. #ZeroTolerance,” Noel wrote in the caption fo the video he shared.

“He and a teacher were involved in a car accident in the parking lot of Drexel Hill Middle School and that the teacher proceeded to make several racial and other derogatory remarks to him,” said the Upper Darby School District in a statement to WPVI-TV Philadelphia.

“Upper Darby School District does not condone or tolerate inappropriate conduct or speech associated with hate, racism, discrimination or intolerance of any kind,” the Delaware County school district said in a social media statement. “The deeply troubling comments and actions of this teacher are not indicative of the hundreds of outstanding teachers working in our schools each and every day.”

Upper Darby School Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry also spoke to the incident, citing it as a time to host a teacher training and provide in-school lessons for students.

“This is as an opportunity to tell them this is not an appropriate way to act within your community or in public. As professionals, we always have to be above that. We have to take the higher stance,” said Dr. McGarry.

The efforts to ensure the incident does not happen again have been met with mixed reviews.

Parent Aisha Cooper is in favor of the training, calling the school district a “melting pot” and the children should feel secure. However, Kitty Scherler, who picked up her grandchildren believes the teacher should bet ired.

You can read the full statement from the Upper Darby School District here.