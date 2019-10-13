If the new trailer is to be believed, Aladdin‘s Naomi Scott, Kristen Stewart and Ella Balinska are serving up some serious girl power in the upcoming Charlie’s Angels movie.

Elizabeth Banks wrote the script and is helming the franchise reboot. The director will also star in the feature as Bosley, the boss to the trio of self-described “lady spies.” Patrick Stewart and Djimon Hounsou will play the other two “Bosley” in the project. According to the plot, the Angels are called into action to thwart a sinister plan involving dangerous technology.

“It was important to me to make a movie about women working together and supporting each other, and not make a movie about their romantic entanglements or their mother they don’t call enough,” Banks previously told EW of the movie, which follows the original 1976 crime drama series of the same name.

Charlie’s Angels aired on ABC from 1976 to 1981 starring late Hollywood icon Farrah Fawcett. Director McG served up two blockbuster features in the early 2000s starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu, with Bill Murray and Bernie Mac playing the Bosley character.

READ MORE: Simone Biles is now most decorated gymnast in history after winning her 24th world medal

Check out the second official trailer:

In addition to this new trailer, Ariana Grande unveiled the tracklist of the film’s soundtrack, including new songs from Nicki Minaj, Normani, Chaka Khan, and five original tunes by Grande.

READ MORE: Kanye West brings Sunday Service to Howard University, warns crowd to avoid ‘slave nets’

The pop star announced the list on Instagram along with the preorder link, writing, “Excited and honored to have so many phenomenal, bad ass mf women involved in this incredibly special project. We’re all so excited for you to hear this poppy, mildly trappy at times, action-filled, dream of a soundtrack. These songs are so right for this film! This has been such a unique and exciting experience for me and I’m so excited to see it and scream whenever I hear all my friends’ voices. The time is almost here.”

Charlie’s Angels hits theaters on Nov. 15.