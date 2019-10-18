After constantly getting dragged by the British media for the last few years, this week video surface that shows Meghan Markle on the verge of tears during a rare interview for an upcoming ITV documentary.

In the clip, The Duchess of Sussex’s looks pained and her voice audibly cracks as she admits to how difficult it’s been coping with the constant media harassment; especially after getting married and giving birth. At one point she poignantly notes: “Not many people have asked if I’m ok.”

The emotional confession was made to ITN News At Ten anchor Tom Bradby for the documentary he filmed while following the royal couple and their 5-month-old son Archie during their 10-day tour of Africa in September.

“Look, any woman especially when they are pregnant you’re really vulnerable and so that was made really challenging, and then when you have a new born – you know,” she responds when asked about what impact such intense public scrutiny has had on her “physical and mental health.”

“And especially as a woman, it’s a lot,” she continues. “So you add this on top of just trying to be a new mom or trying to be a newlywed it’s, well…”

im so fucking devastated this video has me so pissed off and so sad 🙁 pic.twitter.com/j5XFxm9qkv — paris :/ (@HRRISONSUPERIOR) October 18, 2019

Markle’s clear exhaustion, in addition to what happened to his mother Princess Diana due to the same media obsession, is likely why Prince Harry has been so protective of his wife and vocally told the tabloids to back off.

During the teaser, Bradby’s compassion for the Duchess is what seems to move her most, prompting her to respond, “Thank you for asking, because not many people have asked if I’m OK. But it’s a very real thing to be going through behind the scenes.”

“And the answer is, would it be fair to say, not really OK, as in it’s really been a struggle?” the journalist inquires, to which she responds, “Yes.”

The hour-long documentary will feature interviews with the royal couple and intimate insight into how they’re managing their private life while in the spotlight.