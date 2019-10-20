A homeless mother received cash and an unexpected increase in her business sales this weekend after meeting rapper DaBaby, born Jonathan Kirk.

DaBaby hosted a pop-up shop at clothing store Pure Atlanta in Lenox mall Thursday where he was seen giving the mother $1,000 in cash for the sale of her knit hats, according to The New York Post.

Amanda Rose, who waited for three hours to see DaBaby, has been living out of her 1999 Nissan Maxima with her son. Rose is a struggling small business owner who sells knit hats. After she explained her struggles to DaBaby, he not only gives her cash but embraces her as well.

The entire exchange was captured on video and shared on social media. With over six million followers on Instagram Da Baby was able to make an even bigger impact on Rose’s life by bringing awareness to her business.

READ MORE: ‘Sunday Service’ goes irie as Kanye West takes event to Jamaica

Rose admitted to DaBaby she struggled to make a profit with only three to four orders a month. The rapper’s post about her encouraged 4,000 new orders to be placed for Rose’s woven hats, TMZ reported.

When approaching the artist she said, “It took a lot for me to come here,” as she shows him her line of bougee beanies, one with brown and orange stripes, that she carried with her in a plastic bag.

When receiving the cash the mother was visibly grateful for the gift.

“This is my son,” she told him, while wiping away tears from her eyes.

“We’re sleeping wild, bro. Thank you so much.”

READ MORE: Willow and Jaden Smith are gearing up to hit the road for concert tour

This type of exchange from DaBaby is one that some have never seen before. DaBaby, has be seen with his security in the past fighting fans or people that have taunted him, according TheGrio.

In his IG post featuring Rose, the chart-topping rapper stated “GOD’s WORK. No recognition needed.”

View this post on Instagram No recognition needed. A post shared by BABY JESUS (@dababy) on Oct 17, 2019 at 9:05am PDT

DaBaby’s most recent album “Kirk,” debuted at no. 1 on the Billboard 200.