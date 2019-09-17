Good Morning America’s Michael Strahan is probably having a few sleepless nights as he faces some custody issues with his ex-wife Jean Muggli involving their twin daughters.

The morning talk show co-host and former NFL star, is battling his ex in a new case she filed concerning child support payments and the cost of their daughters’ horseback riding lessons. Muggli filed a money judgement back in June and this was Strahan’s first appearance in Manhattan Supreme Court on the matter, Page Six reports.

Muggli and Strahan divorced in 2006 and he reportedly shelled out $15.3 million.

Now Muggli says Strahan has been close-fisted in shelling out money toward their 14-year-old daughters riding lessons and he “reneged” on a promise to support their costs.

Back in 2007, Strahan reported was ordered to pay $18,000 a month to Muggli who resides in North Carolina with their daughters.

“Michael has always honored his commitments regarding his children. These accusations are completely false,” a source close to Strahan told Page Six. “The reason they are in court is that Jean continuously asks for more money. Michael intends to do what is best for his children, as he always does. He is properly handling this in the court.”

They will resume the case on Oct. 16, but according to the outlet, they don’t have to appear in court.