WNBA star Skylar Diggins-Smith revealed online she played the duration of the 2018 season while carrying her child.

In a Tweet, the Dallas Wings guard detailed the personal pregnancy anecdote while detailing how women who are mothers are received less favorably by league officials. She also spoke to the criticism she received for sitting out the entire 2019 WNBA season after giving birth in April.

People called me a quitter, said I gave up on my team, etc., etc. Not knowing I took two FULL months away from everything because of postpartum depression. With limited resources to help me be successful mentally/physically. But just wait though….KEEP THAT SAME ENERGY. — Skylar Diggins-Smith (@SkyDigg4) October 19, 2019

READ MORE: Ex-WNBA star Candice Wiggins open up about ‘Toxic’ league

Diggins-Smith her husband Daniel welcomed their son in April.

“I played the ENTIRE season pregnant last year! All star, and led league (top 3-5) in MPG….didn’t tell a soul,” she added.

While Diggins-Smith supported her organization, she feels that it was onesided.

“Having no support from your own organization is unfortunate,” Diggins-Smith said in another tweet. “The blasts that disrespect mothers (and our rights) in the WNBA is incredible.”

Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb stated players have the opportunity to work with licensed psychologists as a unit and individually.

“We support our athletes in getting the care they need, whether that’s physical or mental in nature,” Bibb said in a statement to ESPN. “We also understand the serious nature of an individual’s mental health.

“Due to the confidentiality associated with seeking mental-health care, unless an athlete provided explicit consent to the psychologist, we are not provided any information regarding individual sessions or related care. As a result of this confidentiality, and out of the respect for privacy, I can’t comment on any individual situation.”

READ MORE: ‘Must be nice’: WNBA player uses LeBron’s NBA deal to point out gender-based wage gap

In an interview with The Dallas Morning News in August, Bibb states the team was not pushing for a return from their star. “We’re going to support her and her timeline and when she says she’s ready to go, we’re going to welcome her back.

Diggins-Smith averaged 17.9 points and 6.2 assists in 2018 and she has averaged 15.9 points and 4.9 assists in her professional career.

Following the 2018 season, Wings coach Fred Williams was fired after a reported confrontation with Bibb. The relationship between Williams and Diggins-Smith was said to be close.