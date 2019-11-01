A white man in Brooklyn called an MTA bus driver the n-word, and spit at him after the bus driver told him to pay his fare.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday night, was partially recorded on video. The elderly man was on the B68 bus en route to Bartel-Pritchard Square in Brooklyn when the bus driver asked him to pay for his ride. The man refused, claiming that the bus was late, reported Bklyner.

READ MORE: Author sues book publisher who dropped her after she shamed Black MTA worker for eating on train

The irate passenger began shouting racial epithets at the bus driver such as, “Don’t f— with me, you n-word.” Witnesses said he used the racial slur several times.

In the video, he can also be seen yelling and cursing at another passenger.

The man told the bus driver that he is not paying since he was “waiting for the bus for 45 minutes, motherf—–,” Bklyner reported. The driver told the man to get off his bus, but the passenger responded: “Get the f— out of here. You get out… or drive and shut your mouth, n-word.”

READ MORE: NJ bus driver who killed baby works for MTA

The driver eventually pulled over at Avenue J, and once again told the elderly man to get out. In the video, the driver says, “We’re going nowhere. He needs to get out.”

The man continues to verbally harass the bus driver with offensive and racist language.

“Just shut your mouth and drive. I hope you’re not drinking today, f—er,” the man said, according to Bklyner. “You’re wasting time, n-word… you redneck. From this accident, you got no pension, nothing,” the man said again. “And you got no future in the f—ing MTA. That’s it. You’re fired today. F—er.”

When he finally get up to leave, the man slammed the driver’s barrier, says “f— you,” and spits at the driver. He gets off the bus and walks away but comes back to slam the bus door.

READ MORE: Victim gets $3 million from MTA after being dragged by bus

In a statement, the MTA told Bklyner that the matter is being referred to the New York Police Department. “The MTA has referred this matter to the NYPD for a full investigation. This is abhorrent, racist, and violent behavior, and any crimes committed should result in prosecution to the fullest extent of the law.”

We hope he’s caught and booked.