The 2019 Miss Universe pageant will be held at Tyler Perry Studios studio in Atlanta.

Hosted by Steve Harvey for the fifth consecutive year, the three-hour, international beauty competition will air live on Dec. 8 at 7 p.m. ET on Fox and will simulcast live in Spanish on Telemundo, according to Deadline.

“The Miss Universe telecast is distributed to more than 170 countries,” Paula M. Shugart, president of The Miss Universe Organization, told The Associated Press. “We have always been proud to give a global platform to diverse, ambitious and strong young women – our leaders of tomorrow.”

The Miss Universe pageant includes women from more than 90 countries competing across several categories, ranging from swimsuit and evening gown to personal statement and interview. The Philippines’ Catriona Gray, the reigning Miss Universe, will be on hand to crown the new Miss Universe.

Perry’s studio is spread out over 330 acres which used to house a former Confederate army base. It includes 12 soundstages, which are each named after prominent Black actors and actresses.

In October, Perry debuted two new series, Sistas and The Oval on BET as part of his lucrative Viacom deal made in 2017. In both series, Perry is the writer, director, and executive producer and Michelle Sneed, of Tyler Perry Studios, is also listed as executive producer on both.

Since Perry officially opened the studio, filmmakers have been lining up to shoot their movies on his set. Earlier this week, directors Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah of the Bad Boys sequel, Bad Boys For Life, announced on Instagram that they chose Tyler Perry Studios for the third installment. Will Smith and Martin Lawrence are both back in the sequel hoping to topple down a drug cartel.

In addition, Arsenio Hall said the Coming to America sequel is also being shot at Tyler Perry Studios.

We see you, Tyler Perry. Putting in that work.