The reigning Miss USA, Sarah Rose Summers, has the title of “mean girl” now that a video of her seemingly mocking the non-English speaking Miss Universe contestants surfaced. The Instagram Live video shows Summers smiling and laughing with Miss Colombia and Miss Australia. When she was asked about her thoughts on Miss Vietnam, Summers responded “She’s so cute and she pretends to know so much English and then you ask her a question after having a whole conversation with her and she goes [nods and smiles].” Summers called Miss Vietnam “adorable.”

Miss Cambodia was next on Summers’ list. “Miss Cambodia is here and doesn’t speak any English. Not a single person here speaks her language. Can you imagine?” She talks about how isolating that must be and ends that part of the conversation with “Poor Cambodia.”

Many interpreted her comments as being xenophobic and noted that paegent winners should be champions of compassion and empathy, not mocking non-English speakers.. Summers took to Instagram to apologize for the video.

“@MissUniverse is an opportunity for women from around the world to learn about each other’s cultures, life experiences, and views. We all come from different backgrounds and can grow alongside one another,” Summers wrote.

“In a moment where I intended to admire the courage of a few of my sisters, I said something that I now realize can be perceived as not respectful, and I apologize. My life, friendships, and career revolve around me being a compassionate and empathetic woman,” she continued. “I would never intend to hurt another. I am grateful for opportunities to speak with Nat, Miss Cambodia, and H’Hen, Miss Vietnam, directly about this experience. These are the moments that matter most to me.”



TMZ caught up with Summers’ mom who took up for her 24-year-old daughter. “She in no way meant any harm. She doesn’t have a mean bone in her body. As for imitating Miss Vietnam, [Summers] was just recreating how Miss Vietnam acts when she doesn’t understand what someone is saying. She wasn’t trying to mock her,” she said.

