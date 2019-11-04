Angie Martinez is recovering after suffering major injuries in a car accident.

The radio personality who made the jump from Hot 97 to Power 105 in 2014 revealed she sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae in the accident, but we’re still not sure when or where the horrifying ordeal went down.

“I’ve always believed in angels and mine was with me the other morning. I was in a severe car accident and sustained a fractured lumbar and shattered vertebrae,” she shared on social media on Monday.

“I’m recovering and will be for some time, but I am extremely grateful to have the opportunity to do that. Wanted you all to hear it from me first and know that although this is a different time, I am in the best spirits possible and determined to be back and better than ever!”

The radio personality known as “the voice of New York” also hosts We TV’s Untold Stories of Hip Hop. The series premiered in September and featured in-depth interviews with stars like Cardi B, DJ Khaled, Fat Joe, and A$AP Rocky among others.