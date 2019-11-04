New York Knicks guard Reggie Bullock is heartbroken over the murder of his sister, Keiosha Moore.

Bullock shared a photo and an emotional post on Instagram about the pain he was feeling losing Moore to gun violence just five years after losing another sister, Mia Henderson, tragically. His pain was palpable.

“I never felt so BROKEN in my life,” Bullock said on IG. “My 2 queens, my 2 that go SUPER HARD FOR ME! Shit won’t ever be the same, I wish I could have talked one last time that day.”

Bullock, 28, wrote that he “failed as a brother to protect you from the harm of these streets. I failed TWICE to be the TRUE BROTHERS KEEPER! … I can’t believe this happen.. I’m so SORRRYYYY. I’LL DO MY BEST TO KEEP THIS FAMILY TOGETHER, and we will work VERY HARD TO SEE WHO TOOK MY SISTER LIFE!”

Moore was shot in the chest in Baltimore on Monday, according to a police spokesman. She was 22. His other sister, Henderson, a transgender woman, suffered fatal stab wounds in Baltimore in 2014, according to ESPN.

Shawn Oliver was charged for Henderson’s murder when his DNA was found under Henderson’s fingernails. But, he was acquitted of all counts in 2017, prompting Bullock to tweet a broken heart emoji with the words “Not Guilty,” followed by the hashtag #standupforMia.

Following Henderson’s death, Bullock started advocating for LGBTQ rights. He got involved with the Gay and Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation and last year, he became the first active NBA player to ride on the league’s float in the New York City gay pride parade. Bullock also said he’d have no qualms about having a transgender man play in the NBA.

Knicks President Steve Mills released a statement that addressed Bullock’s tragedy, as well as the death of guard Dennis Smith, Jr.’s family member.

“Our Knicks family is deeply saddened by the sudden passing of two of our players’ close family members. At times like this, we are reminded that life is bigger than basketball. Our thoughts are with them and their families.”