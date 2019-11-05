The family of a missing Clark Atlanta University student is desperate for leads, and requesting the public’s help to bring their loved one home. According to 11 Alive News, Alexis Crawford, a brown-skinned 21-year-old senior with long, dark hair, hasn’t been seen since Oct. 30.

On that day, she did what many college students do: She asked her father to Cash App her some money via text, posted and commented on Instagram and made a liquor run with her roommate.

The roommate, whom 11 Alive News did not identify, reportedly told police that she took Crawford to the liquor store around 11:30 p.m. and returned home. She said she last saw Crawford an hour later, right before she went to her bedroom for the night.

The next morning, when the roommate left the apartment for class, Crawford was not there.

Police told 11 Alive News that Crawford’s bedroom was found to be in the same condition as it was on Oct. 26, when “a separate incident” occurred. While police did not reveal what happened during this “separate incident,” Crawford reportedly told her friends that she “wasn’t comfortable sleeping in there.” Friends told authorities that because she didn’t want to sleep in her room, she had been sleeping in the living room.

Police further shared that the student’s phone, ID card and debit card are also missing from the apartment.

Weary and worried family members met with Channel 2 News on Monday afternoon at Atlanta police headquarters and outlined the last time they spoke to Crawford.

They said became alarmed when no one from the family had spoken to her. Out of habit, someone from their large clan usually talks to Crawford every day. This is why they believe that something is definitely wrong.

“I just want you to come home safe – I hope God is walking with you and please prevent any evil that comes her way – and we’re here for you,” her father Bobby Wright told Channel 2.

“Usually, if we go a day without talking to her or something like that – she’ll call us and be like ‘Aw mom I was sleep. Mom I was studying, I was at work.’ But she hasn’t said anything yet,” Monica Wright said.

Family describes Crawford as 5’5″, and weighing around 140 lbs. She has dark brown eyes and a mole under her right eye. She was last seen wearing a black T-shirt or hoodie along with a cheetah print headscarf.

Anyone with information on Crawford is urged to contact Atlanta police.