Pastor John Gray was slammed for buying his wife a pricey $200,000 Lamborghini, but was it a wedding anniversary present or a make-up gift after the pastor admitted to having an affair and as rumors swirled that the other woman was with child?

Last month, the megachurch pastor from Greenville, South Carolina was blasted for purchasing the lavish gift for his wife Aventer Gray, not long after admitting that he cheated on her.

“We had to keep smiling because even though we were struggling, even though I was failing as a husband, I was already in front of the people, and the people can’t really receive my brokenness, because where do leaders go when they bleed?” John told his Relentless Church congregation. “So I had to bleed alone.

“And what’s strange is I traveled the whole world and the Holy Ghost showed up and people got saved and me and my wife just kept smiling and nobody knew we were getting ready to get a divorce,” he added. “Because as long as I kept producing, nobody cared what was happening at home. I started listening to the wrong voices and let some people get too close. She found out, and she set it off, just like a good wife should.”

For her part, Aventer Gray stood in support of her husband.

“And then I prayed for them and him and then the devil loses,” she stated. “Because what’s not going to happen is you tell me that I’m going to lose my purpose because someone whispered to a ’16-year-old John’. The devil is a lie. I’m standing with my husband, and you can go on back to the pits of hell where you came from.”

But some are suggesting that Gray likely bought the vehicle because of the affair. There have also been unconfirmed rumors that Gray’s mistress is pregnant, but for now it seems to be nothing more than gossip.

Fans slammed Gray after he posted a since-deleted video of him gifting his wife the car on social media. Aventer in response reportedly gifted him with an $8,000 Rolex.

“I don’t see anyone screaming about how basketball players drive what they do while you paying $$$ to see them play in arenas and on fields,” wrote Aventer on Instagram. “We don’t live for people, we live for God. Back to my regularly scheduled grocery store trip. Happy Sunday.”

John has defended his choice saying that he didn’t take from the church’s pot to make the purchase. He said his book deals and coupled with cash he is receiving from his OWN reality show is padding his pockets.

Check out the pastor’s remarks.