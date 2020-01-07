People are actually hopping mad that Beyoncé didn’t stand when Joaquin Phoenix won a Golden Globe for Best Actor in a Drama Motion Picture.

Phoenix earned the top award for his portrayal of Arthur Fleck in Joker. As he went on stage to receive his award Sunday night, the crowd gave him a standing ovation and Bey stayed put in her seat, although clapping for the star, according to Complex.

Some of Phoenix’s fans took this to be disrespectful and said as much on social media.

“You’re a joke for not standing up for Joaquin Phoenix. Understandable to make a statement. But that’s just poor sportsmanship for someone that actually deserved recognition. You’re entitled and arrogant. And as an actress you’re a joke. Smh. You ought to apologize to him,” Isaac Basurto @isaac_basurto tweeted @Beyonce.

This tweet has since been removed, undoubtedly due to pressure from fans who simply do not play when it comes down to Queen Bey.

“thoroughly distasteful,” added Neil @itsn0tdanny.

But the Beyhive was not here for the craziness and fired back with some tweets of their own.

“Beyoncé sitting during the standing ovation for Joaquin Phoenix’s win is the type of energy I want to see from everyone in 2020,” wrote Sam Stryker @sbstryker.

“Let’s not create any mess here,” another fan weighed in. “She most likely didn’t stand because she would be in (the) way when he walked by,” which refers to Bey’s gown which had large, gold puffy sleeves. “She smiled and clapped.”

Beyoncé attended the Golden Globes because her song “Spirit” from The Lion King was nominated for Best Original Song.

She and Jay-Z came to the award ceremony with two bottles of Ace of Spades champagne, also known as Armand de Brignac, the champagne company that Jigga bought out back in 2014, according to Cosmopolitan. Their bodyguard carried the alcohol in for them.

So not only did Bey not stand, they were drinking, they were drinking. And they were also promoting their interests.

Win-win.