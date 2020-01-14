If the Royals are mad now, just wait until they hear that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are reportedly considering doing a tell-all interview.

READ MORE: Queen Elizabeth releases official statement on Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s future

According to Harper’s Bazaar, journalist Tom Bradby said he has some inkling of what the couple would say if such an interview were to happen and that it wouldn’t “be pretty.” In The Sunday Times, Bradby also speculated why the couple stepped down from their full-time royal duties.

“The fallout began at the time of the wedding in 2018. Really damaging things were said and done,” Bradby said, according to Harper’s Bazaar. Bradby also said the relationship became problematic and turned bad “hard and early” and that a “few meaningful attempts” at turning things around didn’t work.

Last week, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex said their decision to “step back” from their royal roles came after “many months” of reflection, according to Complex.

“We now plan to balance our time between the United Kingdom and North America, continuing to honour our duty to The Queen, the Commonwealth, and our patronages,” the couple said, according to Complex.

The gossip tabloid, The Sun, went a step further, stating that any tell-all interview would be a “negotiating tactic” by the couple since they know the royals don’t want “their dirty laundry out in the open.”

“She and Harry feel the royals have been racist and sexist. Her people are actively exploring opportunities,” according to a royal source who reportedly spoke to The Sun.

READ MORE: Prince Harry and Meghan Markle trademarked 100+ items months before change in royal roles

According to the source, “Harry and Meghan’s people have been reaching out to all the big U.S. networks to explore the possibilities of a sit-down warts-and-all interview.” The source said Markle’s team has contacted Oprah Winfrey, ABC, NBC, and CBS.

The source added that the couple wants to “tell their side of the story” because Meghan “feels she’s been silenced and is no longer prepared to be muted,” according to The Sun.