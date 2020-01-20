1 Fantastic Films

There are so many titles we can’t wait to see and one such example is Justin Simian’s Bad Hair. Sundance will open with the world premiere of Bad Hair on Thursday, January 23 at The Ray Theatre in Park City. It stars Elle Lorraine, Vanessa Williams, Jay Pharoah, Lena Waithe, Blair Underwood, and Laverne Cox.

Synopsis: When an ambitious young woman is pressured into getting a weave in order to succeed in 1989’s image-obsessed world of music television, her career flourishes though it comes at a cost much greater than money.

MACRO will host a panel discussion on the film on Saturday at their In Conversation: Director Justin Simien & The Cast of Bad Hair event.

Writer/director Justin Simien will stop by the lodge to discuss his brilliant, satirical, psychological thriller. Simien’s incisive wit with startling moments of horror are woven throughout this deliciously nostalgia-drenched creation starring Elle Lorraine, Ashley Blaine Featherson, Yaani King Mondschein and James Van Der Beek who will also appear to discuss their roles.