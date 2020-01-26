The 62nd Annual Grammy Awards went down in Los Angeles on Sunday night and several of our faves hit the red carpet in style.

Although the tragic death of Kobe Bryant and his 13-year-old daughter Gianna was on everyone’s minds, the music industry banded together to pay tribute to the late legend and paid tribute to Bryant and several other stars we have lost.

Diddy calls out the Grammys during Clive Davis’ gala: ‘Black music has never been respected’

Celebs like Lizzo, Billy Porter, Lil Nas X, and more served up their best looks on music’s biggest night.

Check out some of our favorite fashion moments: