Doctor Who had a historic Sunday night when the BBC sci-fi show unveiled its first Black Doctor in the series’ 57-year history.

During the Fugitive of the Judoon broadcast, Jo Martin played the first Black incarnation of the Doctor. The current incarnation of The Doctor, played by Jodie Whittaker, which was only the second time in the show’s history the time-traveling role was played by a woman, met Martin, revealed as a previously unknown version of the character, according to CNN.

Some fans appeared to be stunned on what Martin’s role implied, but Chris Chibnall, a writer on the show, said their eyes weren’t failing them and this is no stunt.

“The important thing to say is – she is definitively The Doctor. There’s not a sort of parallel universe going on, there’s no tricks. Jo Martin is The Doctor,” Chibnall told The Mirror.

Chibnall and Vinay Patel wrote the episode in which Martin plays a tour guide in Gloucester named Ruth Clayton who announces she is the Doctor after a TARDIS was dug up from under Clayton’s childhood home. Neither Martin and Whittaker recognized each other.

“You’re in my future, not the other way around,” Martin’s Doctor says.

“I’ve never been anything like you …Trust me, I’d remember, especially that shirt,” the 13th Doctor (Whittaker) says.

The show has not gone into detail on where Martin’s Doctor character came from and why she and Whittaker didn’t recognize each other, many fans took to social media to express pure joy about the first Black Time Lord.

“We have a black Dr. Who. This is not a drill. We have a black, female Dr Who!!!” Stephanie Yeboah said on Twitter.

“OMG YASSSSSSSSSS !!!” tweeted @brownandbella.

One fan said he didn’t get the big deal.

“I mean … diversity in casting is always a great, but beyond equal opportunity, why does it matter? I far more care for performance and story, so let’s talk more about how amazing those are!” tweeted @matt_burniston.

Lily Graves let him know why this is so important.

“Because representation matters. It was amazing to see a woman as Dr. Who. To know that my daughter gets to grow up seeing herself in one of the world’s most iconic heroes is amazing. Now people of color will be able to do that too,” Graves tweeted.