An Ocala, Fla., boy is facing charges of attempted murder after he allegedly stabbed his little sister with a kitchen knife while chanting “die, die, die.”

In an alleged incident so horrific that some of the police who responded are receiving counseling, a 9-year-old third-grader appeared in court Tuesday to face charges related to his attack of his 5-year-old sister, WESH is reporting. The incident took place Monday at an apartment complex in Ocala, Fla., where the family lives. The little girl is expected to survive, although details on her condition were not available.

Police said everything unfolded after the children’s mother left them alone in the apartment for a few minutes to get the mail and collect some candy for them from a neighbor, according to the news organization. When she returned, she found her son in the bedroom stabbing the little girl with a large kitchen knife, WESH reported.

The mother struggled to breathe as she frantically called 9-1-1.

“An emergency, emergency,” WESH reports she said to the dispatcher. “My daughter —my son stabbed my daughter.”

Police said the boy told them that he had been thinking about killing his little sister for two days. He tried to get the thought out of his head but he couldn’t, he told them.

The boy grasped his moment at a point when the little girl was bent over and trying to show him something on the floor, police said. He “grabbed his sister by the back of her neck” and “began stabbing her” as he repeated “die, die, die,” WESH reports police said.

A judge is ordering psychological evaluation for the boy, who is in juvenile detention. Doctors, lawyers, representatives with the Florida Department of Children and Families and family members are working together to figure out what happened and what would be a productive next step for the child, according to WESH.

The boy’s next appearance in court will be next week.