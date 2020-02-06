An incredibly bold gas station employee in Connecticut has just pulled off what many are calling the perfect crime, and the worst part is, his employer doesn’t even know his name!

According to The Daily News, during what would turn out to be his first (and last) overnight shift at a gas station, an unidentified man stole approximately $17,000 worth of merchandise and cash. He also grabbed his employee file out of the filing cabinet and left the premises.

Because the owner of the gas station has no idea who the man is, Tuesday, the Hamden Police Department asked the public for assistance identifying the man armed with nothing but a grainy photo from a security camera photo.

In a Facebook post, they revealed that in late January he stole took lottery tickets, 89 boxes of cigarettes, and cash, all totaling $17,183.00 from the Go On Gas store. The owner, who was not on the premises at the time of the incident, admits he only realized something was wrong when he looked at the store’s security cameras via an app on his phone and noticed no one was working the register.

Because the gas station only uses a paper filing system, the craft idea to take his employee file with him means both authorities and the owner have no clue who this man is. Those with any information are asked to contact Officer Jay Bunnell of the Hamden Police Department Patrol Division at (203) 230-4030.

