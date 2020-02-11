Kobe Bryant’s baby girl is learning to pull herself up and stand and her proud mama, Vanessa, captured and shared the video moment on her Instagram page.

In the video, Capri Kobe, who is seven months old, is wearing a white, long-sleeved onesie as she holds the hands of her auntie, Sharia Washington, Kobe’s sister. Baby girl has a head full of bouncy curls and a smile that lights up the room. “My Koko Bean. She looks just like my Gigi with her daddy’s eyes. ☀️❤️auntie Ri-Ri. #7months,” Vanessa captioned the IG post.

Vanessa can be heard in the background encouraging her youngest daughter to stand as the baby sits on the floor.

“Try it again mama. Ready? Ok. Woooo good job Koko, good job. Good girl mamacita. Want to do it again? Ok let’s do this. Here we go,” Vanessa says off camera in the background as Koko smiles broadly and giggles. “Wow! Good girl sunshine. I love you.”

In the midst of a tragedy, it’s nice to see the adorableness that is Capri and to hear Bryant laugh as her daughter achieves milestones.

Last week, Vanessa Bryant announced plans to have a public memorial service on Feb. 24 at the Staples Center in honor her NBA legend husband and their 13-year-old daughter, Gianna, who died in the Jan. 26 Calabasas helicopter crash with seven other people. The passengers were headed to a tournament at Bryant’s Mamba Sports Academy in Thousand Oaks when their helicopter went down. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

The 20,000-seat Staples Center is expected to be filled to capacity for the event. The 2-24-20 date was chosen to honor Gigi and Kobe’s jersey numbers (#2 and #24, respectively) and the 20 years Kobe played for the Lakers before retiring in 2016.

Vanessa and the Mamba Academy are also helping to support the other passengers’ families as they memorialize their loved ones and lay them to rest. In late January, Vanessa announced the launch of the MambaOnThree Fund, created to “honor and support loved ones of the seven other victims involved in the tragedy.”

Today, a public memorial service at Anaheim’s Angel Stadium is scheduled for John Altobelli, his wife, Keri and their 14-year-old daughter, Alyssa, three of the nine killed in the crash, according to the Los Angeles Times.

This past Saturday, more than 2,000 people came out to honor the lives of two other crash victims, Sarah Chester, 45, and her 13-year-old daughter Payton. That service was held at St. Margaret’s Episcopal School in San Juan Capistrano, where Payton attended school.