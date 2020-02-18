Black conservative talking head Candace Owens believes Democratic front-runner Bernie Sanders is “the best racist on the left” and is warning African-American voters to be wary of self-described socialist.

During a debate on Fox News’ The Ingraham Angle, Owens engaged in an exchange with civil rights attorney Leo Terrell and started off by calling out former New York City Mayor Michael Bloomberg whose campaign. She believes is doomed because of his previous racially insensitive comments and NYPD’s unconstitutional stop-and-frisk policing policy.

Many agree with Owens about Bloomberg’s problematic past, but then she turned her attention to Sanders who she predicts would turn out to be “LBJ 2.0,” alluding to the former president who passed the landmark Civil Rights and Voting Rights Acts in the 1960s.

“The good racist, the best racist on the left, by the way, is Bernie Sanders because he pretends to be their friend, he lies to black America’s face,” Owens opined. “He knows he is going to be the one like Lyndon Baines Johnson, he’s Lyndon Baines Johnson 2.0, who is going to enact policies that are going to harm Black America for the next 100 years when he smiles in their faces and he takes the bait.”

Given Sanders was frequently arrested in the 1960s while taking an active part in the civil rights protests and also attended the 1963 March on Washington, many viewers found this opinion both outrageous and factually unfounded.

Umm I had to watch this clip twice to make sure I heard it right pic.twitter.com/xCveuhrEi3 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) February 18, 2020

“Laura, Laura, did she talk about Lyndon Baines Johnson…and the Civil Rights Act, the Voting Rights Act?!” an indignant Terrell sputtered in disbelief. “OK, she lost me.”

Owens later doubled down on her point by posting a racist quote allegedly uttered by LBJ on her Twitter.

“Lyndon B. Johnson, while in Congress for 20 years, voted against EVERY SINGLE civil rights bill put before him. He only signed the Civil Rights Act because he was forced to, as President,” she wrote. “He was a racist, hence “I’ll have those n*ggers voting Democrat for the next 200 years.”

But the quote she cites of him using the n-word to insult black voter has been debunked.

“LBJ not only voted for the Civil Rights Acts of 1957 and 1960; he helped ensure their passage as Senate Majority Leader. As president he took JFK’s bill, stalled in Congress, made it *much* stronger and pushed it to passage,” wrote historian Kevin M. Kruse, adding, “Also, your LBJ quote is fake.”

