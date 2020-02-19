Is Snoop Dogg promoting what could be the next Fyre Festival? That’s what people have been asking on social media as confusing (and at times contradicting) information about the upcoming Lovers and Friends Festival are revealed.

According to Buzzfeed, Tuesday evening, the festival made a huge splash on social media when it launched its website, Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter account all announcing a hip-hop and R&B lineup that just seemed way too good to be true.

The promo flyer boasted a lineup, which included acts like Lauryn Hill, Megan Thee Stallion, Ludacris, Fat Joe, Jhené Aiko, Lil Kim, Summer Walker, T-Pain, and Saweetie just to name a few.

But the major music event, which is set to take place on May 9 in Los Angeles, quickly invoked the spirit of the now-infamous Fyre Festival failure after some of the performers on the roster publicly called out organizers for not paying them before advertising their names to fans, or in some cases just flat-out misrepresenting their involvement in endeavor altogether.

Rappers Mase and Twista, wasted no time responding in the comments section of an Instagram post on the festival’s account.

“Best wishes on this show but please take my name off this flyer,” wrote Mase while an equally frustrated Twista exclaimed in cap locks, “AINT NO DEPOSIT HIT MY ACCOUNT FOR THIS SHOW”

Lovers & Friends festival sounds like it’s gonna be… Fyre pic.twitter.com/JVf3Uob0DY — K.Y.R.I (@VividDope) February 18, 2020

However, Twista later wrote a contradictory comment on the post explaining, “Locked and loaded playin all the hits ya diggg”

Lil Kim only added to the confusion about the legitimacy of the festival when she took to her Instagram stories and shared the news that she wasn’t involved with Lovers & Friends.

“This is SO FAKE! I am not a part of this,” she clarified in a caption accompanying a screenshot of the alleged lineup. However, Snoop Dogg, who said that he’s one of the show’s promoters, shared an updated version of the flyer and then asked Lil Kim to hit him up.

When reached for comment, a rep for Promotional powerhouse Goldenvoice told Complex, “Our festival is 100% confirmed. Lineups are always subject to change.”

FYI: This festival is put together by @goldenvoice They do Coachella & so much more. They don’t miss or do fake showshttps://t.co/pIWDkhg2sz The organizers deal with the artist’s agencies and then the agency deals with the artist and their mgmt team. — JOE KAY (@joekay) February 18, 2020