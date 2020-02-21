Serena Williams
Serena Williams from the United States with daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. and the ASB trophy after winning her singles finals match against United States Jessica Pegula at the ASB Classic in Auckland, New Zealand, Sunday, Jan 12, 2020. (Chris Symes/Photosport via AP)

There’s no doubt that motherhood has had a deep impact on Serena Williams and this week she let her supporters get a super candid glimpse into the not so glamorous moments that most working mothers know all too well.

Friday, the tennis star posted a photo on her Instagram that shows her visibly exhausted, with no makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian‘s 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., as the child sleeps on her shoulder.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” Williams wrote. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match.”

“We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” she continued. “I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme.”

In 2019, while speaking to E! News, Williams opened up about being a working mother for the first-time.

“I’m always trying to ask everyone else, how do they balance? Because I’m not sure if I’m doing a good job,” she said at the time. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

“I’m a perfectionist, so I tend to second-guess myself a lot,” she continued. “But I’m trying to just be confident in that. For me it’s my first time around being a mom and I kinda beat myself up over everything. I missed her first steps an that was really hard for me but it’s not like she walked every day that first step day, so OK, I kind of got to see them even though I didn’t. So that was really cool. I still kinda go back and look at those videos.”

