There’s no doubt that motherhood has had a deep impact on Serena Williams and this week she let her supporters get a super candid glimpse into the not so glamorous moments that most working mothers know all too well.

Friday, the tennis star posted a photo on her Instagram that shows her visibly exhausted, with no makeup, sitting inside a parked vehicle and holding her and husband Alexis Ohanian‘s 2-year-old daughter Alexis Olympia Ohanian, Jr., as the child sleeps on her shoulder.

“I am not sure who took this picture but Working and being a mom is not easy,” Williams wrote. “I am often exhausted, stressed, and then I go play a professional tennis match.”

“We keep going. I am so proud and inspired by the women who do it day in and day out,” she continued. “I’m proud to be this baby’s mama @olympiaohanian. #nofilter #nomakeup #nohairbursh lol #justme.”

In 2019, while speaking to E! News, Williams opened up about being a working mother for the first-time.

“I’m always trying to ask everyone else, how do they balance? Because I’m not sure if I’m doing a good job,” she said at the time. “I’m just trying to do the best that I can.”

“I’m a perfectionist, so I tend to second-guess myself a lot,” she continued. “But I’m trying to just be confident in that. For me it’s my first time around being a mom and I kinda beat myself up over everything. I missed her first steps an that was really hard for me but it’s not like she walked every day that first step day, so OK, I kind of got to see them even though I didn’t. So that was really cool. I still kinda go back and look at those videos.”

