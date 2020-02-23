A rematch that boxing fans have been eager to see over a year ended with Tyson Fury stopping heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder in the seventh round to win his WBC heavyweight championship and resining his lineal heavyweight championship.

One of the most anticipated bouts in history went down Saturday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in front of a sold-out crowd of 15,816.

The first fight between the two was a highly competitive slugfest that resulted in a draw. This time, Fury clearly outboxed his opponent and scored two knockdowns on the way to collecting the WBC championship

belt. Fury entered the fight at 274 pounds, which was 16.5 pounds heavier than their first fight, ESPN reports.

Along with a change in his weight, Fury entered the fight with a new trainer, Javan “Sugar” Hill, who is the nephew of legendary trainer Emanuel Steward. After leading a celebration sing-a-long of “American Pie” by Don McLean, Fury would show appreciation to his opponent.

“A big shoutout to Deontay Wilder,” Fury said. “He came here tonight and he manned up, and he really did show the heart of a champion.”

Deontay Wilder’s ear was bleeding throughout the fight, leading many who watched to believe the fighter had lost his equilibrium and was potentially concussed.

In the seventh round Wilder appeared to be on wobbly legs and trainer Mark Breland threw in the towel, however. Wilder expressed that he would have preferred to continue.

“Things like this happen. The best man won,” Wilder said, according to CBS Sports. “My coach threw in the towel and I was ready to go out on my shield. I make no excuses tonight. I just wish that my corner would’ve let me go out on my shield. I’m a warrior.”

The loss was the first for Wilder aka the “Bronze Bomber” who is considered a knockout artist. His record now stands at 42-1-1 with 41 KOs.

For Fury, many want him to fight Anthony Joshua in efforts to become the undisputed champion, however, Wilder can evoke the rematch clause for this fight within 30 days and it can lead to a trilogy.