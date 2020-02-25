Anitra Gunn, a senior agriculture major at Fort Valley University in Georgia, is believed to have been strangled to death by her boyfriend, according to court documents.

Police have charged her boyfriend, DeMarcus Little, 23, with malice murder for the Valentine’s Day killing. Little is a sergeant in the Army stationed at Fort Gordon, reported The Telegraph.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reports that police believe Gunn, 23, was strangled to death in the woods and her body was partially hidden under sticks. No motive has been released.

Police found Gunn’s car in a neighbor’s yard on Belle Street with a missing bumper. It would prove to be a crucial clue helping police discover her body. Pieces from bushes and sticks were found in the grill of the car, which led investigators to narrow down an area to search.

Police discovered the missing bumper next to Gunn’s body.

A week before she was killed, windows in Gunn’s house were broken and her car tires were slashed. Police charged Little with damaging Gunn’s property but allowed him to post a $10,000 bond on Friday before he was officially charged with malice murder.

Yesterday, the Georgia Bureau of Investigations announced Little had been charged with malice murder. He appeared in court but was denied bond, according to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

Fort Valley State students held a campus vigil for Gunn Monday night. On a chair in an auditorium, a black cloth with a huge black bow covered one seat in the front row in Gunn’s honor. During the vigil, a choir sang “Soon We are Going to See the King.”

Bobby Dickey, chair of the school’s Visual and Performing Arts and Media Studies department, told the AJC that Gunn was musically gifted and is already missed by so many.

“She was one of the sweetest young ladies I ever met since I’ve been at the school,” Dickey said to the newspaper. “We’re gonna miss her, but we’re gonna hold her legacy up high.”

Gunn’s funeral is set for 11 a.m. Saturday at Greater Peace Baptist Church in Opelika, Ala.