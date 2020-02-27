Dr. Jason Johnson has reportedly been benched from appearing on MSNBC after he made controversial comments about the Black women on the Bernie Sanders presidential campaign.

The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that Johnson, a frequent on-air contributor, would not be appearing on the airwaves anytime soon to give political commentary. The decision was in response to Johnson tearing into the Democratic socialist on an appearance on SiriusXM’s The Karen Hunter Show last week.

“I do find it fascinating that racist liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders, consistently, and always have a problem with any person of color who doesn’t want to follow with the orthodoxy of their ‘lord and savior’ Bernie Sanders,” Johnson said.

The political pundit further attacked the Black women who have championed Sanders. He branded them as “misfits” in his rant.

“The man cares nothing for intersectionality, and I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit black girls that you throw out to defend you on a regular basis,” Johnson said.

Briahna Joy Gray, the national press secretary for Sanders, immediately took offense. She tweeted the hope that there could be differences without attacks such as racism and sexism.

“Racist, liberal whites seem to love them some Bernie Sanders. He cares nothing for intersectionality. I don’t care how many people from the island of misfit Black girls you throw out there to defend you.”@DrJasonJohnson on Bernie’s staff & supporters. MSNBC should sever ties. pic.twitter.com/abxZKsFhaA — Samuel D. Finkelstein II (@CANCEL_SAM) February 21, 2020

Nina Turner, the national co-chair for the Sanders campaign, also took offense. She tweeted that the very least Johnson could do was “have the decency to put some respect on our names!” if he was going to talk “smack”.

Johnson offered an apology on Twitter for his comments.

“Earlier this week in a conversation about the Sanders campaign and the behavior of his staff and supporters I referred to his campaign spokesperson as coming from the Island of Misfit Black Girls. It was a harmful and unnecessary comment and I apologize” he posted.

Johnson has yet to address his apparent suspension from MSNBC and the network has not commented either.