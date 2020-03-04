No matter who ultimately wins the Democratic nomination for president, Californians want our forever FLOTUS, Michelle Obama, to be the running mate.

A poll put out by Stanford’s Hoover Institution, along with the Bill Lane Center for the American West and YouGov, shows 31 percent of those asked choose Obama as vice president. This compares with 19 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 18 percent, Stacey Abrams, author and politician from Georgia, garnered 13 percent support, and 10 percent of respondents supported Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer as the VP. California Gov. Gavin Newsom received 8 percent support.

The poll was conducted across the state between Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and tallied responses from 1,507 registered voters, according to CBS SF. Researchers first asked the voters whom they wanted to be president, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was chosen by 26 percent of respondents, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who received 19 percent of the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who landed 18 percent support and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who received 14 percent support.

The poll also asked Californians what issue the Democratic presidential nominee needed to prioritize and work closely with California lawmakers on and the top response was finding a solution for the state’s homelessness at 33 percent. Dealing with the housing shortage came in second at 20 percent, CBS SF reported.

Of those polled, 55 percent say they voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and 28 percent said they voted for President Donald Trump.

In January, while campaigning in Iowa, Biden said he’d love to have Michelle Obama be his running mate. He also mentioned the pairing during a sit down with Stephen Colbert on The Late Show last September.

When Colbert asked him if he ever asks Michelle Obama for advice, Biden joked: “Only to be my vice president.” He added that he was just kidding. “I’m only joking. Michelle, I’m joking.”