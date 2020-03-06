Michelle Obama appears to have had a fun time while attending a Christina Aguilera concert in Las Vegas – even when one of the pop star’s male dancers started to twerk on her.

Our forever FLOTUS was singled out by the dancer as Aguilera jammed to “Lady Marmalade.” Obama took it all in stride and mimicked doing some butt slaps before the dancer moved on as Obama danced in her seat, TMZ reports.

The Xperience show was held Wednesday night at the Zappos Theater inside of Planet Hollywood.

After the show, TMZ was told Obama and her girlfriends were escorted out by security.

Obama was reportedly in Vegas to speak at the Ultimate Software Connections Conference.

In other Michelle Obama news, on March 4, The Grio reported that in a poll, Californians overwhelmingly chose Obama to be the running mate for whomever wins the Democratic nomination.

The poll was put out by Stanford’s Hoover Institution, along with the Bill Lane Center for the American West and YouGov, and shows 31 percent of those asked choose Obama as vice president. This compares with 19 percent for Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.) at 18 percent, Stacey Abrams, author and politician from Georgia, garnered 13 percent support, and 10 percent of respondents supported Bay Area billionaire Tom Steyer as the VP. California Gov. Gavin Newsom received 8 percent support.

The poll was taken between Feb. 26 to Feb. 28 and tallied responses from 1,507 registered voters across the state, according to CBS SF. Researchers first asked the voters whom they wanted to be president, and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) was chosen by 26 percent of respondents, followed by former Vice President Joe Biden, who received 19 percent of the vote, Sen. Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.) who landed 18 percent support and former New York Mayor Michael Bloomberg, who received 14 percent support.

The poll also asked Californians what issue the Democratic presidential nominee needed to prioritize and work closely with California lawmakers on and the top response was finding a solution for the state’s homelessness at 33 percent. Dealing with the housing shortage came in second at 20 percent, CBS SF reported.

Of those polled, 55 percent say they voted for Hillary Clinton in 2016 and 28 percent said they voted for President Donald Trump.