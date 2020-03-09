Senator Cory Booker (D-N.J.) endorsed Joe Biden for president on Monday, calling him “the answer to hatred & division” and the person who will “restore honor to the Oval Office.”

Just a day after Sen. Kamala Harris (D-Calif.) announced her support for Biden, Booker threw his backing the former vice president’s way. Both senators will campaign in Detroit with Biden tonight and Booker will also join Biden in Flint, Michigan and attend a fundraiser with him – one day before Michigan’s crucial primary vote, reported The New York Times.

The timing of Booker and Harris’ endorsements and their proximity to the Michigan primary is reminiscent of the moderate democrat support Biden received a week ago when Sen. Amy Klobuchar (D-Minn.), former South Bend, Indiana Mayor Pete Buttigieg, and former Rep. Beto O’Rourke of Texas all endorsed Biden just before Super Tuesday.

Michigan is a critical state and Biden and Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) are both putting tremendous effort into the state and hoping to score a victory. Sanders canceled events over the weekend in Mississippi to concentrate efforts in Michigan, The New York Times reported.

Biden has said he would most likely choose a woman as his vice president, however, Booker’s support raises questions as to whether Booker could be a potential running mate. Booker, the former mayor of Newark, was elected to the Senate in 2013.

On Twitter, Booker said he chose Biden because he brings the stability and experience the country needs.

“The answer to hatred & division is to reignite our spirit of common purpose. @JoeBiden won’t only win – he’ll show there’s more that unites us than divides us. He’ll restore honor to the Oval Office and tackle our most pressing challenges. That’s why I’m proud to endorse Joe,” Booker tweeted.

Booker is up for re-election to the Senate this year. Although his favorability dipped a bit when he temporarily dropped out of the race to campaign for president, he is still popular across New Jersey.