Josie Harris, the ex-girlfriend of Floyd Mayweather and the mom to three of his children was found dead at her Valencia, Calif. home Monday night.

TMZ Sports confirmed the death and quoted law enforcement sources that told them officials were called to Harris’ home around 9:30 p.m. but when they arrived, Harris, 40, was unresponsive in her car and pronounced dead at the scene.

No foul play is suspected, TMZ reports. Police are reportedly viewing the matter as a death investigation and not a “homicide probe.”

Harris and Mayweather had a troubled relationship. A decade ago, Mayweather was convicted of attacking her and spent two months locked up for the domestic violence incident.

Harris went public with the abuse, alleging Mayweather attacked her six different times. However, Mayweather only was convicted of the September 2010 incident, which Harris accused him of entering her Las Vegas house as she slept and attacking her in front of the kids. She said her oldest son, Koraun, ran out of the house and got a security guard to phone police.

When Mayweather was asked about the incident, he told Katie Couric he restrained Harris for her alleged drug use. “Did I restrain a woman that was on drugs? Yes, I did. So if they say that’s domestic violence, then, you know what? I’m guilty. I’m guilty of restraining someone,” Mayweather said.

After the interview, Harris sued Mayweather for over $20 million for defamation, TMZ reports.

Back on Mother’s Day, 2013, after Mayweather had already served time for assaulting Harris, the boxer reportedly visited Harris’ home and spent the night. At the time, he was engaged to another woman, Shantel Jackson. Harris is said to have snapped a photo of Mayweather while he slept and posted it to her Instagram page.