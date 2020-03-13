Nick Cannon hit the road with his hugely popular Wild ‘N Out Live show, and during his recent stop in Atlanta, he made time to help a local single mother.

Prior to Cannon and crew hitting the stage at State Farm Arena on March 6, he met the mother of a 27-year-old man who has cerebral palsy, The Atlantia Journal-Constitution reports. Jasmine Crowe, founder/CEO of food waste management company Goodr, took to Twitter to reveal how Cannon played a part in serving up a “big blessing” for the deserving mom.

“Last night I got to play a small part in a big blessing. I put out a call for single moms in need and @NickCannon stepped in to surprise this mom with a $5,000 donation at the @WildNOut tour stop here in Atlanta. Thank you Nick for being a blessing. I live for moments like this!” Crowe tweeted.

She further explained that the mother is also disabled and struggling to meet her son’s basic needs.

“This mother is the sole care giver for her son who is handicapped with cerebral palsy. He’s 27, but his brain development is of a 3-4 year old. He’s unable to walk, feed himself or do anything for himself,” she wrote.

In a series of tweets she also noted, “He recently lost his Medicaid benefits and food stamps and is no longer able to go a day program or receive insurance or after school care. She herself is disabled and doesn’t work and now is responsible for buying his depends, wipes and other materials for sanitation,” Crowe explained.

“I applaud this mom for her work, I pray for their situation and I thank you Nick for surprising this family with a donation I know it will be a huge help. Moments like this remind me of how blessed I am to be a part in blessing others. I live the best giving life, thank you God,” she concluded.

Cannon has not spoken out about his generous donation, but he previously explained why it’s important for him to give back.

“When we have, we give, so it’s each one teach one process,” he recently told Uproxx. “My dad always instilled in me: instead of using your brother as your enemy, you lift your brother up. Especially the younger generation, it’s about instilling in them: education, wisdom, and knowledge of self. That’s how we operate.”

Meanwhile, a week after Cannon spread the love in the ALT comes word that his Wild ‘N Out tour has been postponed due to concerns surrounding the coronavirus. As of now, it is unclear when the show will be moving forward.