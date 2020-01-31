Nick Cannon is letting it be known that he is Team Gabrielle Union.

Cannon, the former host of America’s Got Talent, says that he believes Union’s criticisms of the show, namely that the workplace is toxic, racist comments were ignored, some contestants were treated differently than others, and that Simon Cowell smoked incessantly indoors, causing her to develop a bronchial infection.

“It was some eye-opening events that occurred that really just shed light on some cultural insensitivities ultimately when it comes to women when it comes to how the show is ‘produced,’ you know,” Cannon, the host of Fox’s hit show The Masked Singer and creator of his own show Wild’ N’ Out, told VLAD TV.

“I believe, you know, as a producer — someone who’s been doing it a long time, I was over at ‘AGT’ for damn near a decade — you kinda see these things and you’re like ‘It’s a giant machine,’” Cannon added.

Cannon suspects the underlying cause of the issue is cultural and “institutional.” The show is produced by Fremantle, a U.K. company, whom Cannon believes doesn’t grasp “the cultural sensitivities of American culture.”

“(Gabby’s) pointing out things that are true issues that need to be rendered and fixed, but she is labeled a ‘troublemaker’ instead,” Cannon said, according to The New York Daily News.

Cannon also took current host Terry Crews to task for not supporting Gabby and instead aligning his support behind the show’s producers.

“I love Terry Crews, but it gets to that place in, again, it’s an institutional thing so, I’m not blaming him. We get excited about the occupation. We get excited to work for the man and we gonna defend the man because he gave me a job,” Cannon told The New York Daily News.

Cannon, like Union, supported Crews when he alleged Hollywood talent agent, Adam Venit, sexually assaulted him in 2017. Venit was Cannon’s former agent.

“I was one of those people who stood firmly by him when my former agent accosted him. We stood by you because you said this is an issue …we didn’t see Adam Venit grab your genitalia but you said it happened so we rocked with you,” Cannon told The Daily News. “And the same thing … especially when it comes to your queens, when it comes to Gabby, whatever she said if it happened, I’m rocking with you. Let’s go.”