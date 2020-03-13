Over the last few weeks, Zaya Wade has been a topic of heated debates after her father, NBA legend Dwyane Wade, revealed that she identifies as transgender. Now the 12-year-old at the center of the controversy is speaking up for the first time since the news broke.

During her red carpet debut last weekend at the 6th annual Truth Awards in Los Angeles, the inspiring pre-teen spoke to the press about how being open about her gender identity. She said it was all just part of her greater mission to live her life “to the fullest.”

This is in complete alignment with the mission of The Truth Awards, which seeks to highlight and celebrate the accomplishments of Black people within the LGBTQ+ community and their allies.

“It feels great,” Zaya said while anchored by her father and stepmother Gabrielle Union. “I feel like there was always something that was like I was meant to do, but I was never able to find it […] I eventually just stopped looking for it and I think I found it.”

Dwyane also used that moment as an opportunity to underscore what he believes to be the responsibility of parents with children in the LGBTQ+ community.

“I think one thing that we’re learning as a family is that we do not have all the answers, but us speaking out and so many others speaking out, it allows for others to be educated, it allows the narrative to change,” he explained.

“The more we speak on things, the more we talk about things, so that’s all we’re doing. As we’re becoming educated, we’re trying to educate. So that’s a part of us being allies, is helping to change the narrative and educate.”

Zaya noted how crucial it is to find comfort in “knowing who you are truly and being able to show other people who you are.”

