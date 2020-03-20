Earlier this week Surgeon General Jerome Adams solicited support from Kylie Jenner and other “influencers” in helping young people understand the seriousness of the coronavirus. Now the reality star turned makeup mogul has granted his request.

“Hey, guys. Happy self-quarantine!” Jenner began Thursday in an Instagram stories post.

“I know I’ve already been doing my daily reminders about how important it is right now to practice social distancing and self-quarantine. I’m going on my ninth day. The coronavirus is a real thing. I listened to the Surgeon General this morning…he definitely encouraged me to come on here and talk to you guys.”

READ MORE: Surgeon general calls on Kylie Jenner to help combat coronavirus outbreak

“Please stay inside,” she plead.

“Please stay inside. Practice social distancing, self-quarantine. If you live with your parents, you don’t want to go home and get your parents sick. You might have it and not even know and be infecting other people. It’s serious and the only way that we’re gonna slow this down is if we do this because there is not a cure right now.”

The 22-year-old also reminded her followers, “Nobody is immune to this. Millennials are not immune to this. New evidence actually shows that a large percentage of people in the hospital right now are young adults.”

READ MORE: Finding Black joy while self-quarantined during ‘The Rona’

.@KylieJenner urges her Instagram followers to self-quarantine after U.S. @Surgeon_General Jerome Adams called on @KylieJenner and other influencers to alert their followers on how to stay safe amid the Coronavirus outbreak. pic.twitter.com/eu2xFQB1TX — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 20, 2020

READ MORE: New York governor orders statewide lockdown to ward against virus

This post came in the wake of Adams’ appearance on Good Morning America earlier in the day.

“What I really think we need to do (is) get our influencers,” Adams explained. “We need to get Kylie Jenner and social media influencers out there, in helping folks understand that look, this is serious, this is absolutely serious. People are dying.”

Adams also hoped to get infected NBA ballers Kevin Durant and Donovan Mitchell involved in sharing the dangers of the disease and push against the cavalier way some young adults are responding to the virus. He said these stars, whom some teenagers and twenty-somethings look up to and try to emulate, might be more effective at reaching them.