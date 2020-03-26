A viral video of an NBC Montana reporter coming too close for comfort with a herd of bison at Yellowstone National Park has made the masses temporarily forget all the worries of the world and double over in laughter.

NBC Montana reporter Deion Broxton was live and about to report on something from Yellowstone when out of his peripheral vision, he spotted danger headed his way.

His body tenses up but his eyes keep darting to an unseen object off to the side. The viewer never gets to see the bison in the background but Broxton’s reaction provides all the comedy relief they’ll need.

There was a herd of bison walking right toward me at @YellowstoneNPS today! pic.twitter.com/sdrBvojpwF — Deion Broxton KTVM (@DeionNBCMT) March 25, 2020

“There was a herd of bison walking right toward me @YellowstoneNPS today!” Broxton captioned with his Twitter video.

“Oh my God. Oh my God. Oh, I ain’t messing with you,” Broxton is heard saying as he hurries away to his nearby car. He packs his camera equipment in the trunk. “Oh, no. Oh, no. I’m not messing with you.”

The 18-second video had more than 6.63 million views as of Thursday.

After Broxton posted the video, people turned it into a gif and commented on it.

“You are what America needed right now. God bless you, sir” wrote @K_NoiseWaterM.

“It appears you made the right call. And may your side eye be forever immortalized as an overused gif,” @mitchelljames53 wrote.

“good call, biggest land mammal on the continent and they can be grumpy,” tweeted @BurningBunring.

Once he got to safety, Broxton posted a video of bison grazing in the grass. “Here’s the video of the bison I shot once I got a safe distance away lol,” Broxton captioned the video.