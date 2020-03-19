Although many Democrats believe Bernie Sanders has no real chance of winning the presidential bid, the Vermont senator says he is not pulling the plug on his campaign.

Sanders popped off on a reporter on Wednesday when asked about calling it quits after losing three more states and falling behind Joe Biden in the 2020 race.

“I’m dealing with a f—ing global crisis,” Sander said to veteran CNN reporter Manu Raju, who recounted their conversation on Twitter, New York Post reports.

“Sen. Bernie Sanders grew angry when asked about his campaign plans,” Raju wrote. “During a gaggle with reporters in the Capitol, I asked Sanders about his timeframe for making a decision, and he lashed out: ‘I’m dealing with a f*cking global crisis. You know, we’re dealing with.”

Sanders’ campaign manager Faiz Shakir and campaign co-chair Nina Turner both shared Raju’s tweet.

“Our Senator @BernieSanders handling the main things and placing the right level of emotion where it belongs! He is fighting for all our streets!” Turner wrote.

Sander, 78, announced on Wednesday that he is reassessing his campaign, prompting many supporters to conclude that soon will come word that he is dropping out of the race, SFGate.com reports.

Shakir said Sanders “is going to be having conversations with supporters to assess his campaign.”

Shakir also made clear on Wednesday that Sanders will not make any decisions about ending his 2020 bid with “the next primary contest at least three weeks away.”

Shakir also noted that the senator “is focused on the government response to the coronavirus outbreak and ensuring that we take care of working people and the most vulnerable.”

Meanwhile, several Democrats have called on Sanders to bow out for the sake of party unity.

Even former presidential hopeful Hillary Clinton believes if Sanders receives the Democratic Party’s nomination, it lessens the party’s chances to defeat President Donald Trump, TheGrio previously reported.

“I don’t think he’d be our strongest nominee, no,” Clinton told Good Morning America in an interview on Super Tuesday. “And that’s what this primary process is about. Let’s see who emerges, but for everybody voting today or in any of the contests ahead of time, the most important issue is who can defeat Donald Trump.”