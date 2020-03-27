A Brooklyn teacher is on life support after she was denied coronavirus testing on three different occasions.

According to PIX11, last week Rana Zoe Mungin, a social studies teacher at Ascend Academy in Brooklyn felt ill and went to the doctor for care. However, she wasn’t taken seriously.

“My sister went to the hospital on the 15th of March for fever and shortness of breath. They gave her albuterol for asthma and gave her a shot of Toradol for her headache,” Mia Mungin told the outlet.

The 30-year-old’s condition deteriorated over four days until finally, she had to be taken to the hospital by ambulance for a second visit.

Mia said they were told, “Her lungs are clear. We’re not going to test for corona, because we don’t have enough tests.”

Unfortunately, the very next day the young woman returned by ambulance to the hospital for a third visit because “she wasn’t breathing.”

My sister Rana Zoe Mungin has COVID-19 and is fighting for her life, and she is currently on life support. She’s only 30 years old and has such a bright future ahead of her. I’m begging for some help to get her on the new drug Remdesivir or any help you can provide. #COVID19 — mia mungin (@MiaMungin) March 25, 2020

Good afternoon,

Today Rana Zoe Maybe was approved for a transfer to Mount Sinai Hospital and the transfer team is already there. Please pray that transfer is successful. I want to thank everyone who lended their time, effort and voice to help my sister. — mia mungin (@MiaMungin) March 26, 2020

Mia is a nurse and carried guilt that she may have been exposed to coronavirus. She believed she transmitted it to her sibling after interviewing nurses who worked in hospitals fighting the pandemic.

On March 11th, the same day that the World Health Organization declared coronavirus a global pandemic, Mia accidentally coughed on her sister during a conversation.

“She sat next to me,” Mia recalled to NBC New York. “She says, ‘How are you doing?’ And I was coughing, and then she said to me, ‘You coughed on me,’ and I’m just playing these words in my head like an echo, you know.”

By the weekend, the schoolteacher began complaining of shortness of breath and developed a fever. On March 20th, she was intubated and on a ventilator. Her family is hoping she gets approved for the Remdesivir clinical trial that limits viral activity.

“At this point I feel so helpless—being a nurse and I can’t help my family,” Mia told the Daily News on Wednesday.