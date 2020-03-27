A Republican congressman tried to hold the $2 trillion coronavirus stimulus plan hostage, forcing concerned House members to return to Washington for an in-person vote and potentially endangering their health and safety.

Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) attempted to stop the stimulus package from passing by trying to get approved a “voice vote”— a process where congressional representatives shout “yea” in favor or “nay” in opposition to the package, with the loudest side winning.

“It’s the Thomas Massie show,” one senior Republican source who asked to be unnamed told Fox News.

However, Massie was ultimately unsuccessful. The Kentucky congressman was able to ensure lawmakers showed up in Washington for the vote but was not able to force a roll-call.

The 880-page coronavirus stimulus package, which includes proposed funding for individuals, small, medium and large businesses and student loans, has raised concerns on both sides of the aisle on who’s getting the money and whether it’s enough or too much.

Many lawmakers and citizens from all across America were furious with Massie’s delay tactics and sounded off on Twitter.

“Heading to Washington to vote on pandemic legislation. Because of one Member of Congress refusing to allow emergency action entire Congress must be called back to vote in House. Risk of infection and risk of legislation being delayed. Disgraceful. Irresponsible,” tweeted Rep. Pete King (R-NY).

Brendan Buck also tweeted: “It is quite the statement of his character that Thomas Massie is legitimately threatening the health of his colleagues, many in their 60s or 70s even 80s, for a stunt on a bill he knows is going to pass. I hope no one forgets what he’s done here.”

Concerned citizens also chimed in, questioning why Rep. Massie would seem to play politics in such a crucial time.

“Wtf is going on in Kentucky? First, McConnell. Then, Rand Paul. Now, this Rep. Massie? Is it just a Hunger Games style marathon of the biggest f*ckups possible pitted against other f*ckups to get to the Grand Poobah of f*ckups to elect or what?” wrote Coddiwomple.

“What Massie is doing here is the worst kind of stunt. He’s pretending it’s all about The Constitution, knowing full well the outcome will not change, but he’s actually just putting his colleagues, their staff, their families, and communities at serious risk,” wrote Joe Perticone.

“House members racing to get back to DC in middle of pandemic due to fear that 1 member – Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY) – will grandstand & demand a recorded vote. Kentucky should be ashamed of legislators they elected to federal government,” wrote @MpIsMe.

Fox News reached out to Massie Thursday night, but he reportedly didn’t respond to the network’s requests for comment. It’s unclear why exactly he wanted to hold up the package.