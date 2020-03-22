Drake has tested negative for coronavirus.

The rapper took to Instagram stories with his father Dennis Graham on Friday evening to announce the results of his test. He self-quarantined after partying with Kevin Durant, one of four Brooklyn Nets players that tested positive for coronavirus.

“You know I had to do a test the other day,” Drake says in the video. “…Yeah, I had to get tested. But it came back negative though.”

Drake went on to be very vivid about how uncomfortable the test was.

“That test was uncomfortable though,” he added. “They put that Q-tip all the way inside your thoughts and s**t.”

Drake self-quarantined at his home in Toronto after he and Durant hung out in Los Angeles earlier this month. Drake posted images from their interactions on Instagram, one of which was captioned, “life is a race and the grim reaper catches up…till then glasses up,” according to People.

After his diagnosis, Durant warned people to take their health seriously.

“Everyone be careful, take care of yourself and quarantine,” he said in an interview with The Athletic. “We’re going to get through this.”

The Brooklyn Nets have assured fans that its players are receiving the help that they need. Three players are asymptomatic, while one has been showing symptoms, according to People.

“All four players are presently isolated and under the care of team physicians,” the report says. “The organization is currently notifying anyone who has had known contact with the players, including recent opponents, and is working closely with state and local health authorities on reporting.”