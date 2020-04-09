Tamar Braxton and her beau David Adefeso are still going strong.

During an interview on the Wendy Show @ Home via Zoom on Thursday, Braxton chatted with Wendy Williams about adjusting to life in while self-quarantined. The singer and TV star also gushed about getting married again and possibly growing her family with Adefeso.

READ MORE: Loni Love sends message to Tamar Braxton during ‘The Real’s 1,00th episode

Braxton has opened up about her relationship with her financier boyfriend in previous sitdowns with Williams. As time went on, it appeared her love with David continued to grow stronger.

Braxton revealed that she and Adefeso had figured out their own quarantine routine. With a smile, she said “We actually couple quarantine during the day so we don’t get super tired of each other. He’s in his office all day and I sit in my office on the couch all day.”

The couple even switch off with helping Braxton’s six-year-old son, Logan, with school.

Williams briefly switched the conversation to ask Braxton about food and bras, but then asked Braxton, “are you all babied out,” to which Braxton replied: “No, no.”

READ MORE: Tamar Braxton fires back at accusations she’s homophobic: ‘STOP with that BS!’

The 43-year-old went on to say, “I would love to have a family with David but, like, we got to put a ring on it first. I can’t have a bunch of baby daddies running around here, that ain’t cute. I already got one.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Williams pressed further on their relationship, asking, “If he came in the house tonight with a ring would you say yes?”

Braxton quickly replied, “I would say yes and find somebody online to do it, right now.”

Previous to dating Adefeso, Braxton had been married to record producer and songwriter, Vincent Herbert, for nine years. The world was first introduced to the couple on Braxton Family Values and later got to know the couple better on their own show, Tamar & Vince. Herbert, who served as her manager, helped relaunch Braxton’s career.

But working together eventually caused a rift in their relationship. After cheating and pregnancy rumors arose, Braxton filed divorce from Vince in 2017. In 2018, the couple appeared on The View together to clear up rumors and talk about a possible reconciliation.

However, the marriage was not repaired, and the divorce was finalized in 2019.

Shortly after the appearance on the show, Braxton began dating Adefeso. That year, Braxton came on The Wendy Williams Show and revealed that she was in love with a new man. Two years later, the couple seems to be very much in love and happy.