On Easter, Jennifer Lopez and Sean “Diddy” Combs kept us entertained with a light-hearted dance competition, and spoke to the heroism of those on the front lines.

Since the novel coronavirus broke, there have been DJs and singers holding concerts and helping us get through social distancing. We’ve had comedians making us laugh and Andrea Bocelli performing a live stream Easter concert from the Duomo di Milano. Yesterday, Lopez and Combs, both 50, joined in on the fun, showing us their best dance moves in an Instagram Live dance-a-thon, which raised money for Direct Relief, a charity that brings critical medical equipment to poorer communities.

Diddy’s dance-a-thon, which later featured Snoop Dogg, Justin Bieber, Shaq, DJ Khaled, Swizz Beatz, Kelly Rowland, Maluma, according to Billboard, brought in more than $3.4 million in donations for Direct Relief. Direct Relief is a non-profit coordinating the distribution of protective equipment (masks, gloves, and gowns,) to healthcare personnel across the country.

While the dancing and celebrity faces brought levity to those quarantined around the world due to the coronavirus, Lopez and her fiancé, Alex Rodriguez, 44, along with Combs paused for a moment to talk about those on the front line.

“Our whole life is about being committed to something, about having drive, about inspiring other people,” Lopez shares during her segment. “I can’t think of anybody right now who is doing that better than the health care workers, who are literally inspiring everybody to just think bigger. And to put yourself on the line to help others is the ultimate sacrifice.”

“It’s just a beautiful thing and it’s almost unimaginable what they are doing with their lives.” She continues. “It is hard to explain… I’m having trouble trying to find the words.”

At that moment, Puff jumped in and offered the words the triple threat entertainer was searching for, “It’s like heroic. The courage is something that I have to ask myself would I…”

Then the two, while A-Rod watched on in agreement, marveled about the conditions that these medical professionals are exposed to, even without the proper protective gear to execute their jobs safely.

“… and it’s so many health care workers who are going risking their lives, not seeing their families… they haven’t been tested… It’s like sending them out there detonating a bomb without a bomb suit.”

Lopez chimed in with disbelief, “Without no protection!”

The two also recognized that many of the places that workers are being pulled from are areas heavily populated with Black and Brown working-class people like their hometowns, Harlem or the Bronx. Combs stressed that this is why they are donating. Direct Funds will make sure that the funds go to the inner-city communities and those most impacted on multiple levels by this pandemic.

A-Rod offered his thoughts on their roles as celebrities to bring attention to the social justice element regarding health care professionals that often gets overlooked.

“The three of us all come from New York. We come from the bottom. These people, they are the real heroes. Sometimes they get it twisted saying that athletes or entertainers [are], but they are the heroes on the frontline protecting us and doing God’s work.”

After speaking about the crisis, A-Rod and Diddy had a moment that was cool for fans to see: A-Rod told the mogul that he liked his hat. Combs was rocking a Yankees fitted, the team that the 14 times All-Star helped win The Championship in 2009. That’s when Lopez dropped a bomb on her old ex about her new love. She revealed that A-Rod is one of the biggest Bad Boy fans around.

“Puffy, Puffy… You have to know this,” Lopez says. “This guy right here is your biggest fan from the Bad Boy era. You and Mase are his heroes.”

“Every party we do, he is like put on Puffy and Mase.”

That’s when Diddy recommends that they throw on a jam from that era, selecting the “Been Around The World” Remix. Rightfully so. In the video, Lopez makes an extraordinary appearance, making Diddy dazzle as a dancer.

“Hey, I love you guys, I can’t wait until we can see each other again. May God bless y’all, and I just love you guys!” Combs said to Lopez and Rodriguez.

“Love you, buddy!” the former Yankees star shot back. Lopez also said, “We love you! We love what you’re doing, we love everybody out there. We want to send you all the love in the world, from our family to yours.”

While his children exchanged cordialities to Lopez and Rodriguez, Combs exclaimed, “I’m the luckiest man in the world.”

Combs and Lopez once dated before calling it quits in 2001. Since then, they have remained friendly and even reunited in 2018 when Lopez wrapped up her All I Have Las Vegas residency.

Meanwhile, Lopez also hit up Instagram to post pictures as she celebrated Easter with her family.

“Just want to wish everybody an amazing and happy Easter. I know these are challenging times,” Lopez said in an IG video clip that showed her in a selfie and a picture of her, Rodriguez and their kids using a bunny filter.

“Today is a day that we celebrate miracles,” Lopez added. “So let’s pray for our own and very near future. I love you all. Happy Easter.”