Ava DuVernay preps political docuseries on WoC for June release

Ava DuVernay is gearing up to release a new project on PBS.
And She Could Be Next is a political docuseries that follows women of color in politics and DuVernay serves as the executive producer alongside POV’s Chris White and Justine Nagan.
“If ever there was a moment where we need to be reminded of the leadership of women of color, that time is now,” DuVernay in a statement. “If you’re an immigrant, a young person, a person of faith, or simply someone who has felt unseen for too long, you will find yourself reflected in this story.”
READ MORE: Here are 8 ways Ava DuVernay OWNED the decade
The project is produced by Grace Lee, Marjan Safinia and Jyoti Sarda and directed by Lee and Safinia.
Here’s the official description:
And She Could Be Next tells the story of a defiant movement of women of color who are transforming American politics from the ground up. The documentary series, filmed from 2018 through 2019 by a team of women filmmakers of color, follows forward-thinking candidates and organizers across the country, asking whether democracy itself can be preserved—and made stronger—by those most marginalized.
The episodes center on individuals at the heart of the movement behind the New American Majority, including: Stacey Abrams (Georgia), Bushra Amiwala (Skokie, IL), Maria Elena Durazo (Los Angeles, CA), Veronica Escobar (El Paso, TX), Lucy McBath (Atlanta, GA), Rashida Tlaib (Detroit, MI) and Nse Ufot, Executive Director of the New Georgia Project.
READ MORE: ‘The Innocence Files’ director Roger Ross Williams on docuseries that shows ‘frightening’ world
The two-part docuseries will air on PBS and be available to stream on the POV website in June.
Check out the trailer:
DuVernay is also doing her part to support others during the COVID-19 crisis. Her non-profit foundation ARRAY Alliance just launched a $250,000 funding initiative, ARRAY Grants, for organizations and individuals dedicated to narrative change by people of color and women of all kinds.
ARRAY Grants recognizes regional film festivals and screening series, as well as arts advocates, filmmakers, creators, and journalists. The goal of ARRAY Grants is to provide vital financial support to grassroots entities that serve as a cultural catalyst for narrative change.
“The major impact of the grant is that we are able to survive without permanently closing due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Paula Guthat, co-founder, Cinema Detroit.
“We are committed to keeping the movie-going experience accessible to as many people in our community as possible. However, unlike many other arts organizations, we do not have financial reserves. I never would have known how to go about finding funding sources without the consulting advisement that came with the financial support from ARRAY Grants. We have almost no experience navigating the nonprofit world, but now Cinema Detroit has a chance to survive.”
The grantees are determined by nomination only. An independent committee comprised of leaders from the philanthropic, entertainment and academic sectors draws on their expertise and networks to identify extraordinary candidates.