Ava DuVernay preps political docuseries on WoC for June release

'And She Could Be Next' is a political docuseries that follows women of color in politics such as Stacey Abrams, Lucy McBath and Rashida Tlaib

Ava DuVernay is gearing up to release a new project on PBS.

And She Could Be Next is a political docuseries that follows women of color in politics and DuVernay serves as the executive producer alongside POV’s Chris White and Justine Nagan.

“If ever there was a moment where we need to be reminded of the leadership of women of color, that time is now,” DuVernay in a statement. “If you’re an immigrant, a young person, a person of faith, or simply someone who has felt unseen for too long, you will find yourself reflected in this story.”

The project is produced by Grace Lee, Marjan Safinia and Jyoti Sarda and directed by Lee and Safinia.

Here’s the official description:

And She Could Be Next tells the story of a defiant movement of women of color who are transforming American politics from the ground up. The documentary series, filmed from 2018 through 2019 by a team of women filmmakers of color, follows forward-thinking candidates and organizers across the country, asking whether democracy itself can be preserved—and made stronger—by those most marginalized.

The episodes center on individuals at the heart of the movement behind the New American Majority, including: Stacey Abrams (Georgia), Bushra Amiwala (Skokie, IL), Maria Elena Durazo (Los Angeles, CA), Veronica Escobar (El Paso, TX), Lucy McBath (Atlanta, GA), Rashida Tlaib (Detroit, MI) and Nse Ufot, Executive Director of the New Georgia Project.

The two-part docuseries will air on PBS and be available to stream on the POV website in June.

