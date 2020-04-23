North Carolina preacher Brian Carn was heard on an audio recording stating that he had experienced symptoms of the coronavirus including pain, shakes, and a cough.

The 31-year-old preacher failed to wear a mask or any protective covering while conducting services to a packed church on Easter Sunday. Carn, who is African American, strode up and down the aisles leading prayers and songs of praise.

The private audio circulated privately among church members and was later shared with The Daily Mail. In the recording, where Carn was speaking to parishioners, he is heard stating that he ‘tested positive for faith.’ According to the site, their source also reported Carn to Charlotte police who were unable to close the church.

North Carolina’s coronavirus safety measures exclude churches from the ban on gatherings of 10 or more.

Carn told his members that while it is okay for church members to go to the hospital if they feel ill, they should not say that they go to his church. He advised them to say that they attended a different church.

“Now, I told you if you want to go to the hospital and get checked because you’re going through and your body go ahead,” Carn is heard saying. “But don’t tell them you go to KCC, please tell them you go to First Baptist Elevation or St. Matthews Methodist church.”

Kingdom City Church is located in Mecklenburg County-where Charlotte is the largest city- the death toll there is twice that of any other county in North Carolina. There have been 1,231 recorded infections and 31 deaths in Mecklenburg County.

Prophet Carn previously made headlines last month when he posted a YouTube sermon urging followers to ignore government directives. “You are not bound by the laws of the land if they contradict the laws of God.”

In the clip, Carn also reveals that his music producer was hospitalized for the virus and was in the hospital on a ventilator. Coughing can be heard throughout the recording.