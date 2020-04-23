Tamron Hall talks to woman whose husband died of coronavirus after haircut

Latresa Rice, who was a newlywed, wants people to know how important it is to follow social distancing guidelines

Like everyone else, talk show host Tamron Hall has been doing her daily talk show virtually, with guests checking in via Skype. But she may have wished she could have comforted one of her latest guests with a hug.

Latresa Rice believes that her husband, Albert, contracted the coronavirus and died after getting a haircut. She told Hall during an appearance on her show Wednesday that although she’d traveled two weeks ago, she returned without symptoms and that no one she was in contact with contracted the virus.

Rice told Hall that after going out to get a haircut, her husband fell ill. The hospital did not offer much help.

“Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday fever. Tuesday, he was throwing up. He could barely breathe. Wednesday, he was having a hard time standing. Thursday, we called the hospital. I got sick that Monday evening in which I had a fever but Thursday when we called the hospital, we were told that our symptoms were not severe enough to receive the tests and no one was going to tests us,” she said.

The hospital personnel told her to just take the Tylenol but Albert’s circumstances were direr than that. Rice said goodbye to her husband with two memorials that she could not attend. She is still showing symptoms and his body was sent to Columbia, S.C. so that his relatives could say their farewells.

Rice, who was a newlywed, wants people to know how important it is to follow social distancing guidelines as even something as innocuous as a haircut could put you or a loved one’s life in danger.

“Don’t take life for granted. Things are in place to save your life, not to take life from you. If you would just wait and take the time and do what they’re telling you to do right now, you can get your hair done. You can do all that later. It’s not important right now. Lives are at stake. Even though you may feel fine, you may be carrying this virus and not know it and you can pass it on to someone you love. If you truly love the people you claim you love, then stay home,” she said.

The reality of the situation has been settling in as she comes to terms with the unexpected passing of her husband.

“I lost the love of my life and he just went to get a haircut. You cannot imagine how hard it is to walk past the front room and look at that door and know that he’s not coming back through it.”

While COVID-19 can cause mild symptoms for many, for others, like DJ Jazzy Jeff, it can be a significant illness. Hall talked to him recently as well.

Although the virus was first deemed to kill more people 65 and up and those with existing conditions, people younger and in good health are succumbing as well.

