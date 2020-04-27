Scarface undergoing dialysis after COVID-19 diagnosis

'Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,' he said. 'I was inches away from death.'

Scarface is opening up about his harrowing battle against COVID-19.

The Geto Boys rapper revealed he is currently undergoing dialysis treatment during a Zoom call with Willie D.

“I’m glad to be alive,” he said. “I fought COVID double bilateral pneumonia — both lungs — and kidney failure in my house.”

The rapper explained that he relapsed after his initial bout with coronavirus. “I went back to the hospital. I just got out of the hospital Monday [April 20].”

Now, he’s undergoing regular dialysis treatment as a result of complications from COVID-19.

“I gotta change my entire diet, I gotta do dialysis four days a week, three hours a day. That’s taking all my blood out, cleaning it and putting it back in my body,” he explained.

“I couldn’t keep food down, I couldn’t get comfortable, I couldn’t sleep, I couldn’t stay woke, I could not breathe. It was the worst time of my life.” He also lost “probably 30 pounds.”

According to the rapper, there were times he feared for his life.

“Hanging on that string of death makes you really appreciate life,” he said. “I was inches away from death.”

Scarface is the latest celebrity to speak out about coronavirus. In the midst of supporting legislation to help Americans who have been financially devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic, California Rep. Maxine Waters announced her sister was dying from the virus.

“I not only rise in support of this legislation,” Waters said in her comments on the House floor.

“I also would like to rise in support of what we’re doing for the health care enhancement act in this bill. And I’m going to take a moment to dedicate this legislation to my dear sister who is dying in a hospital in St. Louis, Mo., right now infected by the coronavirus.”

