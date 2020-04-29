Diddy reveals huge tribute statue of Kim Porter on IG Live

The hip-hop mogul memorialized his late love in a special way in his rose garden

Sean “Diddy” Combs still has nothing but love for Kim Porter and has erected a monument in her honor.

Diddy’s been mourning for his former fiancée and mother of three of his children – Christian, 22, and twins D’Lila and Jessie James, 13, since her unexpected death from lobar pneumonia in November 2018. He’s honored Porter in many ways since then, but recently revealed a giant metal replica of her during an Instagram Live with rapper Fat Joe.

Diddy recalled how Porter’s funeral was the “lowest point” of his life. Joe described her farewell as one that touched him as well.

“When I went to Kim’s funeral, rest in peace, and I just heard who her grandfather was, who her father was, where she came from, what she was raised on, she was an angel on earth,” Joe said.

The “Lean Back” rapper went on to say he’d was touched by the ceremony.

“This guy really had an angel on earth,” he said of Diddy.

The rap mogul then decided to show off the monument to Joe and those watching, taking them “for a little walk, show you around, show you this monument that I built for her.”

Diddy then expressed regret for all the times he’d taken Porter for granted.

“This is a special announcement, PSA, to all the players, all the playboys, you know, when you find that one, don’t be playing around with it because it’s rare,” he said.

“It’s rare that someone is going to understand you and be there for you unconditionally. Sometimes, you can be in the game getting hot and you just want to experience everything. I definitely as a man feel I fu***ed up on that. I feel like, you know, she was the one for me. I played around, thinking that I’m running things. God is running things and he changed me as a man to be able to appreciate love.”

Diddy says he is appreciative of the replica of Porter in the rose garden, including its curves.

“My baby had a lilbadonkadonk,” he laughed.

Diddy said he purchased the garden for Porter three years before she died after a spiritual retreat. He still finds solace in her memory and as a now single father, often asks for her advice.

“I just ask her, what should I do?” he said.

