California identifies nail salons as source of coronavirus community spread

California Gov. Gavin Newsom says that salons will not be part of the initial re-opening plans

While other states begin to allow different establishments to reopen, California Gov. Gavin Newsom says they’ve traced the spread of the coronavirus in the state and confirmed it began in a nail salon.

READ MORE: Atlanta mom with coronavirus gives birth to twins while in coma

Thursday, Newsom announced a four-phase plan to begin reopening the state’s economy that would launch on Friday. Unlike some other governors who have opted to reopen nail salons, in California that wouldn’t be allowed until the state’s phase 3. California has just begun to shift into phase 2.

CA will begin moving into stage 2 of modifying the stay-at-home order starting tomorrow. 🚫 This isn’t a return to normal.

✅ Retail, with curbside pickup, and associated supply chains can reopen with modifications that follow NEW state guidance.https://t.co/snYe5v55Rw pic.twitter.com/Pif27PubYL — Office of the Governor of California (@CAgovernor) May 7, 2020

“This whole thing started in the state of California, the first community spread, in a nail salon,” Newsom said at a news briefing. “I’m very worried about that.”

Newsom also added that state health directors have also put several “red flags” on nail salons, delegating them as high-risk businesses much like gyms and hair salons. Businesses considered low-risk like bookstores and warehouses will be reopening with modifications like curbside pick up.

Salon owners like Michelle Saunders James of Saunders and James Nail Care in Oakland, California told CNN she was “shocked” by the governor’s claims.

“Had they known that this was the situation, absolutely zero information was ever sent to any nail care people in the industry at all,” she said in an interview. “It was very scary to hear that.”

READ MORE: 35 of 40 NYPD arrests for social distancing were black

“I am just intuitively kind of following the rules of what a nurse would wear or a physician, or something that is more in the medical field,” she continued. “Because if you’re comfortable enough to go to the dentist, or go in to see your physician, then if we’re wearing the same thing and our environment is as sterile and sanitized as a medical office, then why wouldn’t the customer feel comfortable getting a manicure in that situation?”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s new podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!